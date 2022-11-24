Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal appreciated by Rs 30 per gram. In the last 5 days, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading today at Rs 38,840, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.47% or Rs 244 at Rs 52,695 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged 1.16% or Rs 715 at Rs 62,345 per kg.

Also Read: India successfully carries out training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,754.08 per. US gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,754.30. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $21.59 per ounce, platinum added 0.3% to $998.80, while palladium gained 0.6% to $1,892.67.