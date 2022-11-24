FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face Serbia today: Possible playing XI

Doha: In football, Brazil will lock horns with Serbia in their opening match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Doha, Qatar. The match will be held at 12.30 a.m.

Brazil and Serbia have only twice gone head-to-head against each other. Both the games were won by Brazil. Serbia last played their game against Brazil in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Serbian team had topped their group in qualifying, beating EURO winners Portugal 2-1.

Predicted Lineup:

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Neymar, Paqueta, Raphinha; Richarlison.

Serbia XI (3-4-1-2):

V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Kostic; Vlahovic, Tadic.