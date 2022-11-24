FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland defeats Cameroon

Doha: In football, Switzerland defeated Cameroon by ‘1-0’ in a Group G at the ongoing FIFA World Cup held at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah in Doha, Qatar. Breel Embolo scored the victory goal for Switzerland in the 48th minute of the game.

Thus, Breel Embolo became the first Swiss player to score goals for the country in third consecutive match. Switzerland is placed in the 15th position in the FIFA rankings and Caneron is at 43rd position.

In another match in the Group G, Serbia will face Brazil today.