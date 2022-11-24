DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland defeats Cameroon

Nov 24, 2022, 06:14 pm IST

Doha: In football, Switzerland defeated Cameroon by ‘1-0’ in a Group G  at the ongoing FIFA World Cup  held  at Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah in Doha, Qatar. Breel Embolo scored the victory goal for  Switzerland in the 48th minute of the game.

Thus, Breel Embolo became the first Swiss player to score goals for the country in third  consecutive match. Switzerland is placed in the 15th position in the FIFA rankings and Caneron is at 43rd position.

In another match in the Group G, Serbia will face Brazil today.

