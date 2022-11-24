India’s remarks about ‘launch pad & terrorists presence’ in PoK rejected!

On Thursday, the Pakistan Army dismissed what it called a ‘unwarranted allegation’ made by a senior Indian Army official regarding the existence of terrorists and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the general officer in charge of the Northern Command, stated on Tuesday that over 160 terrorists are waiting on the launch pads in PoK for a chance to enter India.

Lt Gen Dwivedi responded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent remark suggesting the recovery of PoK by saying that there is already a legislative resolution on the matter, therefore it is not new. ‘Any directive issued by the Indian government would be obeyed by the Indian Army. We are always ready for it,’ he said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media arm, claimed in a series of tweets that a high-ranking Indian general’s ‘unwarranted statement’ about PoK is ‘an apt manifestation’ of the Indian army’s ‘delusional mindset’ and demonstrates the strong influence of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought.

It said that ‘the false statements and baseless accusations of so-called ‘launch-pads’ and ‘terrorists’ are an attempt to deflect attention’. The Pakistani military, according to the statement, is equipped and ready to resist ‘any misadventure or invasion against our land’.