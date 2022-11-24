Mumbai’s iconic cinema Maratha Mandir is reportedly going house full these days as it screens ‘Drishyam 2’

Due to the recent release of the Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran blockbuster ‘Drishyam 2,’ Mumbai’s famed movie theatre Maratha Mandir is allegedly packed to capacity.

The movie, a remake of a popular Malayalam franchise and the follow-up to the 2015 feature ‘Drishyam,’ has been doing well at the box office since it opened a week ago.

In a recent interview, producer and exhibitor Manoj Desai revealed that the film has led to house full shows at two of his iconic cinema halls- Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy.

In an interview with the FilmiFever YouTube channel, he said, ‘We were in tears because Bollywood films were performing so badly. But after so many years, a film has delivered house full shows.’

He claimed that the Maratha Mandir can hold 1200 people and the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre can hold 1000, adding that on Sunday, the majority of performances were sold out. He said that performances were approaching 50% of their capability already on Monday.

The movie’s box office triumph comes at a time when the majority of Bollywood movies have struggled to make a name for themselves. Desai argued that Bollywood might produce more blockbuster films if it produced more original material.

Only ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ have generated a profit through theatrical exhibitions alone.