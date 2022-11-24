Prince Andrew to get a new satirical special featured on him, a musical TV special with cast including Harry Enfield

A new satirical special will focus on Prince Andrew. A musical TV spectacular about the British royal family is in the works and Harry Enfield, one of the country’s most well-known impressionists, will star.

The show, ‘Prince Andrew: The Musical,’ will highlight ‘the major occasions, connections and controversies of Andrew’s life, including a reworking of the former-explosive HRH’s interview with Emily Maitlis.’

Kieran Hodgson wrote the musical. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will be portrayed by Harry Enfield and Emily Maitlis will be portrayed by Emma Sidi of ‘Starstruck.’

In addition to Joe Wilkinson playing a newspaper vendor, Munya Chawawa plays Prince Charles, Jenny Bede plays Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew and Baga Chipz plays Margaret Thatcher.

As for Prince Andrew in real life, his interview with Maitlis in 2019 during an episode of ‘Newsnight’ was highly derided and ridiculed, which led to his exile from the public eye.

The special will have seven original musical numbers.