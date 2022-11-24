Reliance Jio launches 5G services in one more city

Mumbai: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Reliance Jio introduced its Jio True 5G services in Pune. Customers will get an Internet speed of up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) with unlimited 5G data.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The company earlier announced that it is the only operator to provide its 5G services across the Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.