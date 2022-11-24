RSS moves to challenge the November 4th order on conducting route marches and gatherings in Madras High Court.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) challenged Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan’s November 4 order that the RSS route marches and rallies should be held in compounded premises such as grounds or stadiums only.

A man named Subramaniam has submitted the appeal. In his plea, he also demanded retribution from state government representatives who disobeyed the court’s earlier decision, including the state home secretary, the director general of police, the commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police, and the inspector assigned to the Korattur police.

‘The initial directive authorised the RSS to carry out the route marches on October 2. The judgement in the contempt petition altering the initial order given on the writ petition, that too, after dismissing the review petitions, is per se unconstitutional and without jurisdiction conferred under the Contempt of Courts Act,’ the RSS claimed in its most recent petition.

In his decision from November 4, Justice Ilanthiraiyan set restrictions on how the march route was to be carried out.

In 44 of the 50 locations where permission was requested, he claimed, the marches could go ahead as planned. He further stipulated in his ruling that they must take place inside enclosed spaces, such as a stadium or playing field.

The RSS immediately cancelled the route marches in all but three of the locations where they were allowed to hold an outdoor march. The court imposed the restrictions after taking into consideration the state police’s concerns that the route marches might cause law and order issues.