State government announces new school timings from December 1

Chandigarh: School timings in Haryana will change from December 1. Directorate of School Education in Haryana announced the new timings for the winter session.
The new school timings will be from 0930 hrs to 1530 hrs for the schools which are taking classes in a single shift and for the schools which are taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 07:55 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 12:40 pm to 05:15 pm.
??????? ????? ?? 1 ?????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ????? ???? ??? ??? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ???? 09:30 ?? ????? 03:30 ????? ???? ??? ????? ???? ??????? ??? ???? ????? ?? ??? ???? 07:55 ?? ????? 12:30 ?? ??? ????? ????? ????? 12:40 ?? ???? 05:15 ?? ????? #Haryana #DIPRHaryana
