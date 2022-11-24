Stock Market: Equity indices end at all-time high

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at a new all-time high. The domestic benchmark indices settled higher for the third straight session.

BSE Sensex index jumped 762.10 points or 1.24% to a new record closing high of 62,272.68. NSE Nifty surged 216.85 points or 1.19% to end at an all-time high of 18,484.10.

About 1886 shares have advanced, 1494 shares declined and 133 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. All sectoral indices ended higher. The BSE midcap index rose 0.5% and smallcap index up 0.4%.

The top gainers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, BPCL, Infosys and Tata Consumer Products. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance.