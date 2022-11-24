Team pilot criticises Ashok Gehlot, saying ‘Sachin Pilot is Surrounded Like ‘Abhimanyu’ ‘

Following a no-holds-barred attack on the politician by his archenemy Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was surrounded like the valiant Abhimanyu who dies in a one-vs.-all combat in the Mahabharata, a member of his camp said to NDTV on Thursday.

‘Like Abhimanyu, Sachin Pilot has been surrounded. Sachin also knows how to enter the Chakravyuh like Abhimanyu’ Rajender Singh Guda, a minister for Rajasthan, made this statement to NDTV in reference to the epic battle formation that the warrior managed to resist before dying.

In a dare to the Congress leadership, Mr. Gehlot had publicly referred to Mr. Pilot as a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in an interview with NDTV. Mr. Guda was responding to that statement.

‘Sonia Gandhi is not heard by Ashok Gehlot. The Chief Minister needs to explain why Sachin’s fellow MLA was promoted to minister. Why did he promote him to minister when Sachin’s MLAs allegedly pocketed Rs 10 crores?’ He addressed himself in the question.

‘Those who are now branding Sachin a traitor ought to have made their positions known sooner. The Congress High Command should impose sanctions [for the remarks],’ Guda stated.