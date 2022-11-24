Yashoda by Samantha Prabhu is delayed from streaming on OTT due to legal issues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s character used the name of his hospital in her most recent film, Yashoda, which led a doctor in Hyderabad to bring a defamation lawsuit against the actor, Samantha. While the civil court is hearing the lawsuit, the film’s OTT release, which originally opened in theatres on November 11, has been postponed until December 19.

The film’s producers and filmmakers have also been accused by Dr. Mohan Kumar, owner of the Eva IVF Hospital, for allegedly ‘misusing the name and harming the reputation of the hospital.’ The court has sent notifications requesting their responses.

In the movie, Samantha Prabhu’s Yashoda, the title character, becomes a surrogate mother in exchange for money to pay for her sister’s medical treatment. As per the narrative of the movie, she is transported to a hospital called ‘Eva,’ where she learns that several other women there are becoming surrogates because they are impoverished and need money much like she does. The movie centres around a business that illegally ‘rents out wombs,’ despite the fact that commercial surrogacy is prohibited in India.

On November 11, ‘Yashoda’ was released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

It is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan (credited as Hari-Harish).