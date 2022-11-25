After CBI files chargesheet in liquor policy case, Manish Sisodia says, Delhi L-G, chief secy created fake report

Following the CBI chargesheet in the excise policy scam, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded the removal of the Delhi chief secretary and lieutenant governor.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in the liquor policy scam on Friday, charging seven people. Sisodia, who was named as the first accused in the CBI FIR, was not one of the seven people named in the chargesheet.

‘The BJP had come with a manohar kahani (cooked up story) in Delhi. They claimed hundreds of crores of scams had happened in Delhi. They got my house raided, and my banker searched and found nothing. I was defamed and harassed,’ Sisodia said.

‘Today’s CBI chargesheet has proven that Manish Sisodia was defamed and harassed without a reason,’ he said, adding that ‘no scam occurred in Delhi.’

He claimed that a false case had been filed against him, and that the report had been fabricated by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi LG VK Saxena.

‘800 officers, 500 places raided (my properties). Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi LG, who created the false report at the behest of the BJP should be removed,’ Sisodia said.

‘L-G should resign from his post and action should be taken against the Chief Secretary who conspired as a part of BJP’s conspiracy. Similarly, Satyendar Jain will also come out clean,’ he said.

Manish Sisodia demanded not only the removal of the LG, but also an apology from the Prime Minister. He said, ‘PM Modi keeps thinking about plotting against the Opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise.’