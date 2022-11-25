Amazon workers in 40 countries demands improved pay and working conditions through a movement called ‘Make Amazon Pay’

On the same day as Black Friday sales, demonstrations will take place at one of the biggest firms in the world, Amazon. On the same day, tens of thousands of warehouse workers will strike in 40 different nations.

As the cost of living intensifies, employees in the US, UK, India, Japan, Australia and throughout Europe are calling for better compensation and working conditions through the ‘Make Amazon Pay’ movement.

Christy Hoffman, general secretary for UNI Global Union said, ‘It’s time for the tech giant to cease their awful, unsafe practices immediately, respect the law and negotiate with the workers who want to make their jobs better,’ Bloomberg reported.

The CGT and Ver.di unions are leading the walkout in France and Germany at 18 significant warehouses to prevent supplies from European markets.

In the UK, GMB union members can be seen outside various warehouses. Senior union organisers predicted that up to 100 people would show up to demand a raise in pay from 10.50 to 15 pounds.

There will be protests and rallies in more than ten US cities, as well as one outside a Jeff Bezos-owned condominium in New York.

There are reportedly other planned protests in Tokyo and India. Bangladeshi textile workers will walk out in Chittagong and Dhaka.