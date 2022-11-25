Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, BJP should make conman Sukesh its national president

In a jab at the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal accused conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar of acting on BJP orders and suggested that the saffron party appoint him as its national president.

Kejriwal was speaking at the Panchayat Aajtak event in Connaught Place, New Delhi. When asked about the explosive letters sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Kejriwal said, ‘The BJP has been ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for 15 years. It has been ruling Gujarat for 27 years. If you got to ask them what they have done all these years, the BJP will not have any answer. Hence, they have come with the love letter of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.’

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Sukesh is dancing to the tunes of the BJP and that the party should make the conman their star campaigner and send him to Gujarat to campaign for the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

‘Given how Sukesh is dancing to the tunes of the BJP,’ Kejriwal said, ‘the BJP should make him its national president.’

Without naming any parties, the AAP supremo stated that all the country’s thugs and criminals flock to one party to save themselves, and that party guarantees them protection. ‘Right now, Sukesh is doing nothing but batting for the party that is providing him protection,’ said Kejriwal.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekher wrote to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena that Satyender Jain, who is currently imprisoned in Tihar for money laundering, had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore for protection inside the prison complex. The conman also claimed that the AAP had asked him to pay Rs 50 crore in exchange for a party post in southern India and to put together a team of people to help the AAP’s prospects in the south.