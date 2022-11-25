Emirates Airlines introduces new direct flight to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced new direct flight service to Sri Lanka. The air carrier will operate an additional daily direct flight between Dubai and Colombo. The service will begin from December 1, 2022.

Thus the total number of daily flights on the route will become 3; including 2 direct flights and 1 operating via the Maldivian capital, Male.

Also Read: Rules for National Day celebrations announced in UAE

The additional service will operate as s EK648/EK649. The second daily flight will operate direct between Dubai and Colombo, except during December 16 to 30, when the service from Dubai to Colombo will stop over in Male, departing at 10.30am and arriving at Male at 2.45pm, then departing at 5.15pm and arriving in Colombo at 7.15pm. Other than these dates, from December 1 to March 26, EK648 will depart Dubai at 4.10pm daily and arrive in Colombo at 9.55pm local time. The returning flight departs from Colombo at 2:55am and arrives in Dubai at 5:55am.