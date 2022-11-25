DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: England to clash with USA: Possible playing XI

Nov 25, 2022, 04:46 pm IST

Doha: England will face USA in their second group match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar at 12.30 am. England had defeated Iran by ‘6-2’ in their first match. USA played a 1-1 draw against Wales.

A victory in this match will assure England their place in next round. England have won 8 of their 11 meetings with USA across all competitions. England had also scored  39 goals against the Americans.

England Predicted XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA Predicted XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

