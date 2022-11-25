FIFA World Cup 2022: England to clash with USA: Possible playing XI

Doha: England will face USA in their second group match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar at 12.30 am. England had defeated Iran by ‘6-2’ in their first match. USA played a 1-1 draw against Wales.

A victory in this match will assure England their place in next round. England have won 8 of their 11 meetings with USA across all competitions. England had also scored 39 goals against the Americans.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 5 trains on this route on November 26: Full list

England Predicted XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA Predicted XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic