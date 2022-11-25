FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar to face Senegal today

Doha: In the FIFA World Cup football, hosts Qatar will face Senegal today at the Al Thumama Stadium on 6.30 pm (IST). This is the second match for Qatar in the mega event. In the opening match, they lost to Ecuador on Sunday by ‘2-0’. Qatar is the first host nation in World Cup history to lose their opening match. They are also the first hosts since the USA in 1994 to not have scored a goal in a match at the championships. Senegal also lost their first match to Netherlands on Monday by ‘2-0’.

A victory in this match will keep the dream of entering the knockout stage alive for Qatar and Senegal. Neither of the teams, however, would qualify if the Ecuador vs Netherlands match ends in a draw.

Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia