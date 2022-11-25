FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran defeats Wales

Doha: In football, Iran defeated Wales by ‘2-0’ in a Group B match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup held in Doha, Qatar. Thus Iran has rise to the second spot in the group by securing 3 points. Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaein scored goals for the Asian team.

Both the goals were scored in the injury-time. Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was shown a ‘red card’ for committing a foul outside the penalty box. He was sent off for coming off his line and crashing into Mehdi Taremi of Iran. Wales continued the game with only 10 players.

This is the second match of both the teams. Iran had faced England in their opening match. England had defeated Iran by ‘6-2’ in their first match. Wales faced USA in their opening match. Wales played a ‘1-1’ draw against USA.