Hit show ‘Euphoria’ will soon be getting a German adaptation according to Variety

According to Variety, the popular show ‘Euphoria’ will soon receive a German remake.

German production and distribution business Zeitsprung Pictures (Lieber Thomas) has optioned the programme from ADD Content, who represents the format and series’ international rights.

For those who are unaware, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin are the authors of the Israeli original song ‘Euphoria.’

The programme centres on a group of high school teenagers who struggle with issues of friendship, love and neglect against a backdrop of drug use, sex abuse, trauma, social networking and the dangers of constantly being reachable, thanks to modern technology.

The Israeli network HOT showed the Tedy productions-produced original version. Soon after, HBO adapted it and it quickly gained enormous popularity.

Along with Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya played the key role in the television programme. The show will get a third season because of its enormous popularity with viewers throughout the world.

Paulina Lorenz and Jonas Lindt will be the writers for the German adaptation.