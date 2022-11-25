It’s the ‘cost lane’: Mercedes will charge ‘acceleration fees’ for faster cars!

If it’s a sign of things to come, you could soon find yourself looking in your pocket before you feel the need for speed. According to a report by the BBC, premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz may soon charge consumers a ‘acceleration fee’ to have certain of its electric cars accelerate more quickly. According to the article, the corporation would charge clients USD 1200 excluding tax annually. As a result, certain of its vehicles will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph one second faster.

Mercedes-action Benz’s comes after one by BMW, which earlier this year introduced a membership service for heated seats. According to the BBC, Mercedes has no present plans to impose a ‘acceleration boost’ in the UK. However, US owners of Mercedes-EQ EQE 350 and EQS 450 automobiles will be able to subscribe. The subscription is also available for their SUV equivalents. However, the business has not yet made a precise launch date for the subscription public announcement.

Customers and the general public were taken aback earlier this year when BMW announced a monthly subscription of 25 pounds to enable heated seats and steering in their vehicles. The original subscription option offered by automakers was not this one. Toyota said in 2021 that it will charge select customers USD 8 to allow them to remotely start their vehicles. Elon Musk’s Tesla said in 2019 that it will charge a USD 2000 one-time fee to speed up the 0-60 mph acceleration of its Model-3 vehicles by half a second.