‘Make Amazon Pay’: 40 countries demand better wages in ‘Black Friday’ strikes

On the same day as Black Friday sales, demonstrations will take place at one of the largest companies in the world, Amazon. On the same day, thousands of warehouse workers in 40 different countries will go on strike. As the cost of living issue worsens, employees in the US, UK, India, Japan, Australia, and throughout Europe are calling for better pay and working conditions through the ‘Make Amazon Pay’ movement.

According to Bloomberg, Christy Hoffman, general secretary of the UNI Global Union, stated, ‘It’s time for the internet giant to end their dreadful, harmful practises immediately, respect the law, and talk with the workers who want to improve their employment’. The CGT and Ver.di unions are leading a walkout at 18 significant warehouses in France and Germany to prevent supplies from European markets.

In the UK, GMB union members may be seen outside various warehouses. Senior union organisers predicted that up to 100 people would show up to demand a raise in pay from 10.50 to 15 pounds. There will be protests and rallies in more than ten US locations, as well as one outside a Jeff Bezos-owned condominium in New York. There are reportedly other planned rallies in Tokyo and India. Bangladeshi textile workers will walk out in Chittagong and Dhaka.

The giant of e-commerce already let go of close to 10,000 employees. Employee dissatisfaction, charges of unfair labour practises, and staff activities have all been problems for the company. The business responded by saying, ‘While we are not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these critical subjects, you’ll find that we do take our position and our influence very seriously’. The firm offers fair pay and excellent benefits, the official continued, and has aspirations to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

