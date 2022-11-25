Man arrested in UP for justifying Shraddha Walkar’s murder using fake name

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the man who justified the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar in a viral video on Friday. Vikas Kumar was revealed to be the man who called himself Rashid Khan in the video.

According to the Sikandrabad police in the Bulandshahr district, Vikas Kumar pretended to be Rashid Khan and supported Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s act of chopping his girlfriend into 35 pieces.

Vikas justified the brutal murder of Shraddha in the viral video, claiming that it could have happened out of rage. ‘He can do more than 35 pieces when someone is enraged,’ he said.

The police launched a search after the video went viral. According to police, Vikas already had criminal cases registered against him in Bulandshahr, as well as a record of theft and carrying illegal arms in Noida.

When asked why he faked his name in the video, Vikas said that people laughed at him because his ‘face didn’t match his name.’ He also stated that he regretted his actions because he was unaware of the consequences of his actions and feared death either here or in prison.

Further investigation revealed that Vikas Kumar had already been charged with multiple charges of Arms Act violation and theft.