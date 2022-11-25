PM Modi paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan

Much of India is still unaware of the Ahom dynasty’s leaders’ bravery and greatness. As a tribute to one such ‘Mahabir’ of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Assamese general and folk hero Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The central government in Delhi organised a three-day mega celebration beginning November 23 to highlight the valiant stories of Lachit Borphukan, a military commander who won a series of wars against the Mughals.

Lachit Borphukan was given military, administrative, and judicial responsibilities at the Saraighat Battle in 1671 because of his impeccable knowledge of the Brahmaputra valley and surrounding hills.

Borphukan was famous for using guerrilla tactics to thwart Mughal strategies, which benefited his fast-moving army. His surprise attacks on the Mughal army, which was sailing up the Brahmaputra river from Dhaka to Guwahati, frustrated the opponents. The Mughal army was powerless to respond to such quick attacks.

Lachit Borphukan was an exceptional and valiant naval warrior who is remembered in Assam as a symbol of resistance to Mughal invaders.