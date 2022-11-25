Police finds EDI in mini bus on Jammu & Kashmir highway, investigation underway

On Friday, police found an improvised explosive device (IED) in a minibus carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.

‘We received specific information that a matador was carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was searched and a suspected object was found at 12pm,’ Ramban Mohita Sharma, SSP, told reporters here.

At the Nashri checkpoint, the bus was stopped. The bomb disposal team found the IED in a container in the back seat, she said.

According to the SSP, an investigation is underway to determine what material was used in this IED.