Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its gates to public from December 1

Nov 25, 2022, 07:53 pm IST

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan  will resume welcoming public for visiting and viewing from December 1. Public will be allowed entry for 5 days in a week from  December 1.

The tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, it will remain closed on Gazetted Holidays. The time slots for viewing are – 10 AM to 11 AM, 11 AM to 12 PM, 12 PM  to 1 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM and 3 PM to 4 PM.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing   for 6 days in a week  from Tuesday to Sunday. It will remain closed  on Gazetted Holidays.  The Change  of  Guards Ceremony will take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan every Saturday from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs.

Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and the change-of-guard ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

 

