Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its gates to public from December 1

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will resume welcoming public for visiting and viewing from December 1. Public will be allowed entry for 5 days in a week from December 1.

The tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, it will remain closed on Gazetted Holidays. The time slots for viewing are – 10 AM to 11 AM, 11 AM to 12 PM, 12 PM to 1 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM and 3 PM to 4 PM.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing for 6 days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday. It will remain closed on Gazetted Holidays. The Change of Guards Ceremony will take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan every Saturday from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs.

Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and the change-of-guard ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.