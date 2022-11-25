Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended at a new record high for second day in a row. This is the fourth straight day of gains for the Indian equity markets. The expectations over US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting have influenced investors.

BSE Sensex surged 762.10 points or 1.24% to settle at 62,272.68. NSE Nifty was up 216.80 points or 1.19% at 18,484.10. About 1886 shares have advanced, 1494 shares declined, and 133 shares remained unchanged in the domestic share markets. All sectoral indices ended higher. The BSE midcap index rose 0.5% and smallcap index up 0.4%.

The top gainers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, BPCL, Infosys and Tata Consumer Products. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance.