UAE based air carrier issues guidelines for passengers

Dubai: Flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline issued a new advisory for passengers. The air carrier issued the new guidelines for passengers carrying electronic devices.

The airline urged passengers not to carry more than 15 electronic devices. Each device should be packaged separately. If any passenger found carrying more than the limit and the devices that are not packaged properly will be confiscated.

‘Customers are reminded that they may not carry or check in more than 15 personal electronic devices (PED). Personal electronic items should be packaged separately, and not taped or attached to another electrical item. For safety reasons, authorities may confiscate items which are badly packaged, or if the number of items carried exceed the limit of 15 PEDs per passenger , ‘ said Emirates Airline in a statement on its website.

The air carrier also updated that it will not accept personal motorised vehicles such as hoverboards, mini-Segways and smart or self-balancing wheels on its flights. It also prohibits the carriage of all such devices – with or without batteries – as checked-in or carry–on baggage.

All batteries, including lithium metal, and power banks, for portable electronic devices must be carried in carry-on baggage only by passengers. These batteries must be individually protected to avoid short-circuit. Passengers are also not allowed to carry drones on board as cabin baggage but they can be accepted as checked-in baggage.