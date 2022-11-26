A South Korean couple allegedly kept a dead infant in a kimchi jar for three years.

In the city of Pocheon, in the province of Gyeonggi, South Korean police have detained a couple who are accused of keeping their dead infant’s body in a container for three years. According to the Korea Herald, the couple has now been detained after being accused of concealing their young daughter inside a plastic kimchi jar.

When their 15-month-old daughter died, the authorities said the couple had been keeping her hidden for three years. The baby’s mother first claimed that she had abandoned the kid on the streets instead of admitting her crime.

However, after being questioned rigorously, the woman admitted that she and her husband had hid the baby’s body. The container the couple used to conceal the body was only 35 centimetres long, 24 centimetres broad, and 17 centimetres height, informed the authorities.

The police learned that the child was not receiving health checkups or attending preschool, which led to the discovery of the incident. The infant’s passing went unreported until that point.

A few days later, on October 27, police filed a report after making numerous unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with the baby’s mother. The woman was later arrested on suspicion of violating child welfare rules, reported The Korean Herald.

Police believe that the mother kept the child’s body in her house after abandoning it to die. When the child’s prison-incarcerated father was freed, he took the body to his parents’ house. Police believe that he then hid the body on the rooftop in a plastic kimchi storage container.

The results of the autopsy on the body are being awaited. The authorities are currently investigating the crime’s precise circumstances and motivation.