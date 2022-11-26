‘Brazilians Don’t Deserve Neymar’: Raphinha slams Ronaldo, Messi in brutal dig!

Brazil’s best player Neymar suffered an injury after their victory over Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening game. In the second part of the first game, the PSG striker injured his ankle. He hobbled off the field to the locker room while sobbing and wearing ice on his ankle while sitting on the bench. Rapinha, a teammate of Neymar, has attacked the public for the mistreatment of his countryman.

Raphinha criticises Brazilians over Neymar’s injury;

Neymar’s ankle injury has caused him to be ruled out of Brazil’s upcoming encounter against Switzerland, and he is questionable for the team’s last play against Cameroon. Raphinha compared the treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by Argentina and Portugal supporters on Instagram, saying that Neymar’s brilliance is something that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’.

Raphinha in his post wrote, ‘The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg. The biggest mistake in Ney’s career is being born in Brazil, this country does not deserve his talent’.

Neymar discusses the pride he feels in representing Brazil;

During the Brazil vs. Serbia game, Neymar was fouled the most and was taken out in the 79th minute after a challenge from Nikola Milenkovi. Despite suffering from an ailment, Neymar sent a motivational message in which he expressed optimism about supporting Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Taking to Instagram Neymar wrote, ‘The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born, it would be BRAZIL. Nothing in my life was given or easy i always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone, but helping those in need. Today has become one of the hardest moments in my career… and again in a world cup ? I have an injury yes, it’s boring, it’s going to hurt but I’m sure I’ll have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself. Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? N E V E R ! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless’.