FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina to take on Mexico: Possible playing XI

Doha: In football, former world champions Argentina will face Mexico in a crucial match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, held in Doha, Qatar. The match will be played at Lusail Stadium at 12.30 am (IST).

Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in their first match. Mexico on the other hand had a draw against Poland and has secured a point.

Also Read: State government announces 3-month winter vacation for schools

Argentina had defeated Mexico in the World Cup’s first-ever edition in 1930. They had also defeated the Latin rivals 2 times in the last 16 stage of FIFA World Cup. They also remain undefeated in the countries’ last 10 meetings dating back to 2004.

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez; N Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leon Paredes, Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Mexico Predicted Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, J Sanchez, C Montes, H Moreno, J Gallardo, E Alvarez, H Herrera, L Chavez, H Lozano, H Martin, A Vega