Every Saudi Arabian player is apparently going to get a Rolls-Royce in appreciation of their superb play and thrilling victory against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup competition. The government proclaimed a three-day national holiday following Saudi Arabia’s remarkable 2-1 comeback victory against Argentina in the Group C opener.

The defeat of Argentina by Saudi Arabia and the invasion of Lionel Messi’s Globe Cup dream sent shockwaves around the football world. One of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Cup was pulled off by the Green Falcons. Since Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, has decided to give each participant a gift, it appears that the festivities are not yet ended.

When the athletes return home, it is rumoured that Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will give each of them a RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom. The V12 sports car, which has 48 valves, and direct gasoline injection are worth about €500,000. Its maximum output is 460 hp (338 kW) and 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. The Saudi team’s next match is on Saturday against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, and if they succeed in winning, they will unquestionably advance to the round of 16.

However, head coach Herve Renard is considering the victory over Argentina as merely one of three challenging group matches, focusing all of the attention on the next match. Before the game, Renard said that the victory had made no difference. He remarked: ‘Nothing has changed. In terms of experience and rating, we are still the worst squad in the division. So neither our opinion nor that of the World Cup favourites changes. We are aware of our origins and maintain our humility because, without it, we won’t be able to perform well in tomorrow’s game’, he continued.