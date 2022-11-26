Infiltration Bid; Pakistani intruders spotted near border: CCTV footage

Two intruders were sighted close to the Indo-Pakistan International Border in the Pathankot district of Punjab in Pakistan’s devious endeavour to infiltrate terrorists on the Indian side. The thermal camera put in place there by the Border Security Force (BSF) caught the attempt at infiltration.

The BSF’s thermal camera situated on the Indo-Pakistan International Border reportedly captured the movement of two Pakistani invaders at approximately 07:00 PM on Friday (November 25) while there was deep fog in forward regions of the Pathankot district of Punjab close by. The two invaders are seen attempting to enter Indian territory, and Republic TV gets unique access to Pakistan’s infiltration attempt in Punjab, close to the border.

Notably, there was a firefight between the Border Security Force’s heroic soldiers and Pakistani terrorists after the latter began firing at the former’s soldiers. Senior BSF personnel, including the DIG, searched the region until 2:00 AM on Saturday after detecting the intruders close to the border area in Pathankot. The search activity was then stopped due to the darkness, though. Notably, the searches would pick back up when daybreak arrived. It is important to note that the Indian Army recently stopped an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC) and killed one intruder.

Infiltration attempt by Pakistan foiled!

The Indian Army claims that during the night of November 17 and 18, along the Line of Control in the Nowshera district of Jammu, a terrorist was detected attempting to cross into Indian territory, thwarting the Pakistani side’s effort to infiltrate the country. The Indian army’s personnel who were informed to the intrusion from Pakistan’s side were able to neutralise it. ‘On the intervening night of 17/18 Nov 2022 at around 23:00 hours an infiltration bid was stopped in the Naushera sector (J&K), whereby a terrorist was killed when he tried to traverse our minefield,’ the Indian Army stated in a statement.

On November 19, the terrorist attempted to enter Indian territory and was killed in the process. The army found the terrorist’s body in the forward region. Additionally, they retrieved weapons and ammunition from the dead terrorist’s possession. The dead corpse of the terrorist and weapons were found on November 19, 2022, according to a statement from the Indian army.