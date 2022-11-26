Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals that he broke both his feet while filming the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead, a zombie drama series with 177 episodes over 11 seasons, came to an end on November 20. The show had significantly decreased in popularity, but the final season and notably the farewell episode, ‘Rest in Peace,’ saw an increase in viewers.

As the evil Saviors leader who undergoes a redemptive arc in later seasons, Jeffrey Dean Morgan made his television debut in the sixth season of the programme. He recently disclosed that he shattered both of his feet during the final season of filming.

While speaking to Insider, Morgan said, ‘I think I had, honestly, just shoes that weren’t very good and just jumping, landing a few times. It started off as kind of nothing, a hairline fracture. And then it got worse. The bones in my heel aren’t smooth anymore. I was gonna have surgery in between the series and the new show [Dead City]. And I had like three months and I went to Spain to do a commercial. And I had a… [hernia], that happened to me. So I had to have surgery on that, and I’m like, ‘F**k it. My foot’s gonna have to survive.’

Meanwhile, Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ has largely garnered favourable reviews. On the well-known review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, it had an 81 percent rating.

According to the general view among critics, ‘The Walking Dead’s eleventh chapter is a strong enough conclusion to an epic saga of zombies that never had a clear offramp to begin with,’ even though the promise of even more spinoffs lessens the feeling of finality.