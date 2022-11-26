On December 1, David De Gea, Anthony Elanga, and Donny van de Beek of Manchester United will visit Goa.

Three members of first team of Top Premier League club Manchester United including goalkeeper David De Gea, winger Anthony Elanga, and midfielder Donny van de Beek—will travel to India to launch the third iteration of the team’s grassroots programme on December 1.

Apollo Tyres organised the programme ‘United We Play’ to help Indian youth soccer players. Many football players from the current Manchester United first team will be making their first trip to India. They will be in Goa to launch the show’s third season’s events.

More than 5000 aspiring football players from all around the nation participated in the second season of ‘United We Play,’ which completed earlier this year, says the press release.

Four short-listed youngsters will be picked from the grand finale in Chennai for the once-in-a-lifetime trip to Old Trafford to take part in activities like a match-day experience and a training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

During a meet and greet with club legends, winners also get the chance to quiz some of United’s greatest players.