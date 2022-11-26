Patient dies in Rajasthan as ambulance runs out of fuel: report

In the Banswara district of Rajasthan, a patient perished on Saturday after the ambulance he was riding in ran out of fuel. The ambulance allegedly ran out of fuel, causing a delay in transporting the patient to the hospital.

Dr. BP Varma, the chief medical and health officer for Banswara, stated that an investigation into the occurrence was ongoing.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Pratap Khachariyawas promised that the government would punish those responsible severely.

According to a viral video, the patient’s family members pushed the ambulance to get him to the hospital in time.

The CMHO declared, ‘We learned about the occurrence and have started an investigation. We will speak with the victim’s family members to see whether there was any negligence’ The ambulance is privately owned, he continued, adding.

He continued by saying that the owner of a privately owned ambulance, not the public healthcare system, is to blame if the ambulance runs out of fuel.

The minister remarked: ‘In private hospitals, our government offers patients free medical care. However, the administration of the ambulance service, not the healthcare system, is to fault if a private ambulance runs out of gasoline and the patient dies. We will take strict action against the guilty parties.’