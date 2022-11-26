PM Modi on Constitution Day: ‘We the people’ is a pledge, not just a collection of words.

The world is now watching India’s rapid development, economic growth, and rising international stature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated while speaking at a Constitution Day event at the Supreme Court. At one point, people believed India would not remain independent and would break up into pieces.

‘The nation is expanding while keeping its uniqueness and distinctions. ‘We the people’ is a summons, a vow, and a promise that is made in our preamble,’ said Prime Minister Modi.

’14 years ago, as the country was celebrating Constitution Day, enemies of humanity mounted the deadliest attack on India,’ prime minister said, paying respect to the security personnel who gave their lives during the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. ‘I humbly pay respect to those who perished in the assault.’

‘Pro-people policies are strengthening and empowering women, laws are being simplified for the people, and the judiciary is taking measures for access to justice,’ the prime minister emphasised.

The PM said, ‘I request the institutions, Judiciary to take initiatives to teach the youth about the Constitution today on Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day)’ .

‘Language becomes one of the perceived barriers in ensuring universal access to justice in a vast country like India, where 65% of the total population still lives in rural areas, where the regional and local language is the medium of understanding,’ added Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at the event.