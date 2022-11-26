Smart ways to control the effect of excessive eating

Here are some clever methods for dealing with the consequences of overeating and eliminating the post-meal slump. Find out by reading on.

Drink more fluids

A high sodium content in the form of salts and preservatives is present in the majority of fast food, packaged foods, fries and curries, which leads to bloating and inflammation.

According to experts, following a big meal with light fluids can assist restore the natural balance and lessen discomfort. Actually, you may simply increase your fluid intake by enhancing your beverage with spices and herbs, which can aid in detoxification and the removal of toxins from the body.

Go for a walk after your big meal

One of the best things you can do for yourself to provide more immediate relief after eating too much and feeling overly full is to go for a walk after your meal. The walk will help clear your mind. And if you break a sweat, you can secrete some chemicals and small amounts of salt while also increasing blood flow to the brain.

Herbal tea

Warm tea can also aid in easing the immediate discomfort that follows a meal. Tea blends made from herbs, such as chamomile, peppermint, lemon ginger or fennel can aid in better digestion by releasing digestive enzymes. In addition to aiding in body cleansing, adding herbs and spices can also speed up the fat-burning process and provide healthier weight management.

Go for vegetable-rich diet

It is advisable to choose a light vegetable-packed dinner that is high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre to go back to normal after feeling tired all day. These nutrients will aid in recovering the body after the feeling of discomfort by pushing waste and toxins out of the body. Vegetables help in controlling the damage caused due to overeating such as inflammation and bloating.

Switch to proteins

By switching to a wholesome and filling breakfast like eggs and avocado, oats or quinoa which are good proteins that will keep you active without leaving you feeling depleted or hungry, you may manage the aftereffects of overeating. These contribute to long-term satiety.