Street foods that are not just tasty but healthy

Here are a few of the most popular street foods that you may have whenever you want without damaging your diet or making you feel bad.

Chaat

Every piece of this street dish from India is bursting with flavour. This dish, which is made with a medley of ingredients including curd, dry ginger paste (sauth), green chutney, vegetables and Papdi, has about 280 calories in a medium serving and is an excellent choice for a dinner on a calorie-restricted diet.

Dosa

This dish is cooked with a batter of fermented rice, dal and curd, along with mild spices. With Sambhar and coconut chutney, this simple pancake with Indian flavours is a delicious treat. In fact, the stuffing determines how healthy a dosa is. A simple plain dosa has around 133 calories that’s fine to sustain a healthy diet.

Bhel Puri

This popular Indian street snack is composed with a variety of vegetables, puffed rice, red and green tamarind chutneys, lemon juice and savoury spices and herbs. A bowl of bhel puri has about 280 calories, which makes it a simple meal replacement in a healthy diet. This street dish is loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals aside from the inclusion of vegetables and boiling chickpeas.

Jhalmuri

This typical Bengali street snack is created of simple-to-digest puffed rice, vegetables including cucumber, tomatoes and green chilies, chunks of coconut and boiled, lightly-oiled tiny potatoes. This anytime snack is not only delicious but also nutritious because it only has 190–200 calories.

Golgappa

Golgappa also known as Pani Puri is a one of the most tasty street foods that basically consist of small puffed wheat balls filled with water (pani), tamarind sauce, green chutney and either potato or chickpeas (depending on your preference). Choosing healthier puris made with grains like semolina is the greatest way to limit calories. With only 36 calories per golgappa, it is a filling and delectable treat for fans of street food.