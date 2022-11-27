AAP’s Rajkot East candidate finds novel way to solicit votes for Gujarat elections

In Gujarat, which is going to the polls and has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 27 years, political parties are going all out with their election campaigns, but one Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate has adopted a novel strategy to win support.

The AAP candidate for Rajkot East, Rahul Bhuva (32), set up shop at the busiest intersection in Rajkot, where the BJP and Congress had raised sizable banners. Bhuva solicited votes by chanting ‘ek mauka’ (one chance) and waving to onlookers as they passed by the intersection while standing in front of those banners.

Rahul Bhuva responded when asked about this unique strategy for obtaining votes, ‘We are just like any ordinary man. Door-to-door campaigns have already been done. Now, people have taken to the streets to ask for votes.

Rahul Bhuva responded, ‘We don’t have money to put up big banners… Big boards are only for those people who can afford them. The Aam Aadmi Party believes in winning the hearts of people rather than putting up big banners. While the BJP has just disappeared after putting up such boards, we are standing among the people and seeking votes.’ Rahul Bhuva was questioned about what motivated him to stand in front of the BJP and Congress banners and solicit votes.

When asked about the likelihood of the AAP winning in Gujarat given that it is running against the BJP and the Congress, the AAP candidate responded, ‘The BJP has been ruling the state for the last 27 years but has failed to provide basic facilities such as schools, hospitals and good roads…the AAP will form the government and Ishudan Garhvi will become the Chief Minister of Gujarat.’

All of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) prominent leaders from Delhi and Punjab are supporting the candidates here in Gujarat.

Gujarat will hold two rounds of voting. Voting will take place in two phases: the first on December 1 and the second on December 5. December 8 is the date for the counting.