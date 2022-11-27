Aftab’s polygraph test to continue on Monday, he is under CCTV surveillance in Tihar jail

According to Dheeraj Mathur, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Tihar Jail, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala is being watched over constantly while imprisoned for the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab is housed in cell number 4, which is a separate cell, the official told India Today. Aaftab has no health issues, he continued, and a check-up was done as soon as he got to the jail on Saturday.

Further, according to Dheeraj Mathur, the jail superintendent had a court-issued directive that Aaftab be brought before the FSL’s director in Rohini on November 28, 29, and December 5. He will take another polygraph on Monday, November 28.

On Friday, Aaftab underwent a protracted polygraph test that lasted almost three hours. He was ill, though, so the polygraph test could not be finished. There are still a few sessions left for the polygraph test, according to Sanjeev Gupta, assistant director of FSL, and it will be conducted on Monday.

Furthermore, he added that although they have not yet received orders on the precise date of the test, the laboratory is ready to conduct a narco test to Aaftab.

Aaftab Poonawala is likely to have a narco test on Monday at Ambedkar Hospital, according to senior Delhi police officials and FSL officials earlier. The Delhi Police will conduct a narcoanalysis test to suspect Aaftab Poonawala in an effort to solve the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The test can be administered with the court’s approval, and Aaftab has agreed to it.