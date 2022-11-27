Common cooking myths that you should not believe in

It’s time to finally dispel the most common cooking fallacies! We’re going to expose the cooking myths that are inaccurate in their entirety to help you get your facts straight.

MYTH: Microwaved food has fewer nutrients

We all automatically believe that because microwaves are so handy, there must be a problem. But as far as health is concerned, they are absolutely safe. In reality, compared to cooking on a stove, microwave cooking involves exposing food to heat for a shorter period of time. Because of this, some experts contend that using a microwave can help meals retain more vital nutrients.

MYTH: Salt can boil water quickly

Although every single chef seems to sprinkle a good amount of salt into the water before turning up the heat, the only effect this has is changing the taste. In fact, salt can even increase the cooking time, due to a phenomenon that’s known as ‘boiling point elevation.’

MYTH: Well-done meat is safer

When you ask an expert to make sure your steak is well done, there’s a reason why some of them shake their heads. There is absolutely no proof that cooking meat until it resembles leather will help kill more bacteria, in addition to degrading the flavour and texture of the meat. A temperature of about 65 degrees C inside the flesh is all that is required to kill the bacteria.

MYTH: Rinsing pasta with water

Despite the widespread belief that rinsing pasta in cold water will improve its flavour and texture, this is demonstrably wrong. Rinsing the pasta also means you rinse away the natural starch that helps the sauce stick to it. This means your dinner will be considerably less tasty if you rinse the pasta.

MYTH: Flour doesn’t go bad

Although you may believe the bag of bread flour you’ve had in your pantry for a while now is impervious to damage, it’s actually far more flimsy than you might assume. Despite being kept in properly sealed packaging, it might take a very long time for flour to lose its flavour and quality.

Weevils inside the flour and a foul stench emanating from it are surefire indicators that it has gone bad. These small insects resemble larvae in several ways.