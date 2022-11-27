Greta Gerwig says she thought ‘Barbie’ would be her career-ending movie

One of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023 is Greta Gerwig’s fourth picture, ‘Barbie,’ which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and is nominated for an Academy Award.

Ever since the announcement, every new release about the films has taken the fans’ excitement a notch higher.

But did you know that Greta, one of Hollywood’s best directors at the moment, was terrified of the film based on the well-known doll line?

Greta recently made an appearance on Dua Lipa’s podcast, ‘At Your Service,’ and discussed how anxious she was before beginning the project.

Sharing more about the film, the 39-year-old director said, ‘It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, Well, anything is possible.’

‘It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?’

Apart from directing, Gerwig has also co-written the film with her husband, Noah Baumbach.

Further talking, Gerwig added, ‘That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually, that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’

Margot Robbie portrays the iconic doll in the lead role of the much awaited live-action movie. Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and others are also present in the movie.

More specifics have been kept under wraps regarding the movie.

The movie will debut on July 21, 2023.