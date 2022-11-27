Gulf country to impose fine for disposing waste in public places

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has decided to impose fine on people who disposes waste in public places. A fine of OMR 100 will be imposed on anyone who disposes of waste in public places.

‘Littering is a behaviour which harms the public health, pollutes the environment, and deprives others from spending good times outdoors. Littering is forbidden by law, punishable by a fine of up to OMR 100,’ Muscat Municipality said in a statement. The civic authority said that cleanliness of Muscat and the preservation of tourist facilities and sites are the responsibility of every resident.