Keep your wardrobe cool with this simple kitchen ingredient

What if we told you that there is a substance in your kitchen that can keep your closet mould-free? Still having trouble understanding? Take a look at this.

The secret ingredient is rice!

It is a common food that is used for more than just cooking. Rice can easily absorb moisture and it is because of this reason, people put their mobile phones in the rice box if it ever gets dropped in water by accident.

Rice can function as an air conditioner in the closet because it is an excellent absorbent and can assist eliminate moisture from any spot. We frequently place partially dry clothing in the closet, which not only fouls the air but also encourages the growth of mould.

Therefore, if this has happened to you, all you need to do is put a bowl of rice and some fragrant essential oil in the closet. This will help keep the garments from growing mould and make the entire closet smell fresh.

All you need is a cup of rice, your chosen essential oil, a small piece of cloth and a rubber band to secure it all.

Place your rice in the bowl and add around 15-20 drops of essential oil. Cover the mixture with a small piece of cloth and secure it in place with a rubber band. Put the prepared bowl in your desired location, such as a smelly closet. You can use the rice for up to 3 months, less if it’s brown rice.