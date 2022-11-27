Man duped people on pretext of providing work permits in Malta, Canada, Dubai: Arrested

A person was detained for defrauding several people under the guise of issuing work visas for foreign countries. The alleged fraudster allegedly made them promises that they would obtain work permits or visas in places like Malta, Canada, Dubai, etc. On the basis of a complaint filed by one Ayush Rana, who claimed to have contacted a person via an Instagram page, a case was opened.

According to the contents, a visa for immigration would cost Rs 3 lakh, and the cost of a flight ticket would be Rs 55,000. Additionally, a fee of Rs 15,000 was charged on the accused’s portal, and the remaining amount of Rs 2.3 lakh had to be paid in cash.

The accused handed over a fake flight ticket to Malta, a fake employment letter, a letter sent through WhatsApp, and other items after the proper procedure. The alleged page and website were found to be run by the accused Gaurav Gupta, a resident of Gurugram, after a dedicated team of the Cyber Police Station examined the IP details of WhatsApp, Instagram Page, fake website Truemember, and CDR of the alleged number.

After that, a raid was carried out in Gurugram, where the accused Gaurav was taken into custody. The accused had cheated numerous individuals under the pretense of providing foreign work permits to various countries and to the tune of Rs 60 lakhs, it was found during the investigation, and a total of 12 victims were connected.