‘Never forget, never forgive’: Israeli ambassador pays tribute to victims of Mumbai 26/11 attack!

A number of politicians paid respect to the hundreds of dead as India marked the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008. The Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, paid a visit to the Chabad residence in Mumbai and participated in a memorial service for those lost in the terrorist assault on September 11, 2001.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that terrorism is a threat to humanity as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks earlier today. He declared: ‘Terrorism threatens mankind. Today, on 26/11, the world unites India in mourning its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this atrocity must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism throughout the world’.

At a UN counter-terrorism meeting in Mumbai in October of this year, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the idea of designating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack’s planners as international terrorists. Blinken also paid tribute to the victims of the Mumbai attacks and promised to support efforts ‘to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks’. There were delegates from each of the 15 UNSC members at the conference that was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 2008 terror attack.

President Droupadi Murmu posted a message to Twitter saying, ‘We share the lingering grief of their loved ones and family. The nation honours the security professionals who bravely performed their duties and gave the ultimate sacrifice’, the tweet said. Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, also attended in honouring the assault victims. He expressed his ‘salute’ to the memories of everyone who died in this catastrophe in a tweet. ‘ My sincere condolences to the security people who gave their lives in defending against this attack. The incident of September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten in this country’, according to his tweet.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, one of the deadliest terror attacks in Indian history, continued for four days till November 29. Over 150 individuals were killed in these attacks, including police, civilians, and even foreigners. More than 300 people were hurt in the attacks. Up to 10 members of the Pakistani Islamist terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) crossed the Arabian Sea to reach Mumbai and created havoc by conducting coordinated attacks in many locations around the Indian financial centre. The attacks took place not just at the Taj Hotel but also at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House, and the Oberoi Trident.