The ‘ultimate goal’ of North Korea is to possess the world’s strongest nuclear weapons; Kim Jong Un

The world’s most potent nuclear force is North Korea’s ultimate goal, according to the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, according to state media on Sunday. Several military officers who participated in the most recent launch of North Korea’s biggest ballistic missile were being promoted when Kim made his comments.

Days following Kim’s observation of a test of the nation’s new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The ‘world’s strongest strategic weapon,’ according to Kim, was Hwasong-17. According to Reuters, Kim stated in the order promoting the officers that developing a nuclear force was necessary to firmly defend both the people’s and the state’s sovereignty and honour.

The ultimate objective of North Korea, according to him, is to have the absolute, unmatched strategic might in the history of the planet, he said. Kim said that North Korean scientists have taken a ‘great leap ahead in the development of the technique of putting nuclear weapons on ballistic missiles’ without offering any further details.

The Hwasong-17 missile was given the honorary title of ‘DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class’ by North Korea’s powerful Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, according to another announcement from KCNA. The rocket ‘clearly proved to the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of fighting against the nuclear dominance of the U.S. imperialists and thoroughly exhibited its strength as the most powerful ICBM state,’ according to KCNA.