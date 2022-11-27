Tips to get quick relief from spicy food

We enjoy eating food that is heavily spiced because Indian cuisine uses a lot of them. No matter how much we enjoy a nice, hot curry, we may find ourselves kicking ourselves after taking a bite and realising we used a tad too many chilli peppers.

Your mouth may actually feel like it is on fire at times. Some folks might suggest drinking water right away to lessen this burning sensation. It might not be true, though.

We’ll explain why you shouldn’t drink water after a spicy meal in this article. Additionally, we’ll share with you some things to eat that not only have a pleasant aftertaste but also reduce the agony brought on by this burning sensation. Take a look.

Why you should not drink water?

Make sure to avoid drinking water right away if eating spicy food has set your lips on fire. Contrary to popular belief, water cannot relieve burning because spices and sauces include an oil-like component that does not dissolve in water. Therefore, the question of what to eat to relieve this discomfort arises.

Milk

According to specialists, this is one of the most well-known ways to chill your tongue. How does this function? A compound called ‘capsaicin’ found in spicy food binds to the terminals of your nerves. Your brain receives the command to ‘fire!,’ as a result. Milk, however, contains casein, which in turn attaches itself to the capsaicin and basically extinguishes the fire.

Yoghurt

Yogurt functions in a similar way as milk. However, consuming some yoghurt first, before beginning your hot dinner, is much better. You feel less of the heat from the spices because yoghurt essentially creates a protective coating inside of your tongue.

Tea

However, there are other options that can help you when you’ve consumed food that is a bit too spicy, which will please those of us who are lactose intolerant. Tea can relieve pain as well. How can something that is heated by itself calm my mouth may seem weird. Of course, you should make sure the tea is at a temperature that is suitable for drinking, but after that, it definitely works.

Other remedies

The remedies are not limited to these. One can try taking a bite of a little sweet bread, eat a bit of dry rice or even the simple fennel seeds and mishri mixture.