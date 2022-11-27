Travelled 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital organs!

A 51-year-old Mexican lady who travelled over 5,000 kilometres to see her online partner was reportedly dismembered to have her critical organs removed in a disturbing event that was reported from Peru. The victim’s mutilated body was found floating on the Huacho beach by a local fisherman.

The Independent said that Blanca Arellano had informed her family that she would be travelling to Lima, where she was considering having her first in-person meeting with the internet romance partner she had been seeing for the previous few months. She planned to see her 37-year-old partner in the coastal city of Huacho, her family was informed.

Karla Arellano, the niece of Blanca, last spoke to her on November 7, according to News Corp Australia. She assured Karla that everything in her relationship was going well and that she was ‘in love’. This was the final communication from her to anyone. Karla, Blanca’s niece, posted a public plea on Twitter to find her aunt after she went weeks without speaking to anybody.

The message states, ‘I never believed I would be in this circumstance, and now I beg for assistance and distribution to find one of the most important and cherished individuals in my life’. The local police launched an inquiry only to learn that the woman had been murdered.